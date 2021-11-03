COLUMBIA − The court reconvened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for the murder trial of Joseph Elledge.
Elledge is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife Mengqi Ji.
Ji was reported missing in October 2019. Her remains were found in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March 2021.
On Tuesday, the defense called Ji's death a "tragic accident." Attorney Scott Rosenblum claimed a physical altercation took place between Ji and Elledge, and Ji hit her head on the floor. Rosenblum said Elledge found Ji dead in their bed the next morning, and that her death was consistent with a subdural hematoma.
The jury also listened to about three hours of audio recordings between Ji and Elledge on Tuesday.
The trial is expected to last two to three weeks. Twelve jurors were selected, with three alternates.
12 p.m.
In a nearly two hour recording from May 19, 2019, Joseph Elledge and Mengqi Ji had a discussion about their relationship and how they can move forward. Joseph Elledge’s mother, Jean Elledge, is in the room and occasionally adds to the conversation.
At the beginning of the conversation, Jean Elledge talked about "going back to the basics with the foundation of their relationship."
“I feel like I have been tiptoeing around the tiniest pebble of basics and the lowest expectations possible,” Joseph Elledge said in response to his mother's words.
“My biggest expectations for Mengqi right now are just basic common human interactions… If I say something to you, I expect you to listen to it,” Joseph Elledge continued.
They discussed a recent argument about finances. Ji had given checks to their apartment complex, Forest Village and Woodlake Apartments, and requested the checks not be cashed until certain dates, to which Ji said management verbally agreed.
Forest Village and Woodlake Apartments cashed the checks all together at once, which upset Ji. Joseph Elledge said he told her she was overreacting and should calm down and go to bed.
Jean Elledge eventually steps in to the conversation again. She said it is normal for men to want to fix things in the moment.
The conversation then transitioned to Ji's stress levels, which Joseph Elledge said are unhealthy and partially caused by work. Ji had recently taken a new job as a translator, which Ji told him she wanted.
“Your job is taking care of [our daughter] and don’t you want that?” Joseph Elledge said. “You got mad because you made yourself too busy.”
Jean Elledge asked Joseph Elledge if he thinks it would be hard to stay home all day to take care of their daughter and not have much of a life outside of that.
“I don’t think it would be that hard,” Joseph Elledge said. He went on to say Ji has the opportunity to “retire” once their daughter goes to school. He said the trade-off is “working for five years.” He also said she can leave if she doesn’t like the “five-year job.”
“You cannot stop talking,” Ji said to Joseph Elledge. “That is the biggest issue sometimes.”
“Because you obviously don’t understand,” Joseph Elledge responded.
The court took a recess at noon and will resume with the rest of the recording from May 19 and other recordings at about 12:45 p.m.
10:15 a.m.
The court took a break for recess. After the break, the prosecution will present a nearly two hour recording.
In the recordings presented Tuesday and Wednesday, the pair have discussed arguments about the level of sound of music, sound of video games, dishes in the sink and leaving pills on the sink.
Multiple times throughout the seven recordings on Wednesday morning, Joseph Elledge brought up whether or not he thought Mengqi Ji was being "reasonable."
“Are you just mad because I don’t bend over backwards 10 times for everything that you want?" Elledge said in one recording. "Yeah, it’s true I resist when you are being unreasonable. I always try to reason."
9:45 a.m.
The prosecution’s first piece of evidence was a 40 minute recording of a conversation between Joseph Elledge and Mengqi Ji from May 3, 2019.
In the recording, the two discuss how they argue.
“You’re trying to invoke me to cause some drama,” Elledge said. “I have no reason to believe that that’s not how you've always acted.”
Elledge told Ji he doesn’t like the style in which she argues with him.
“I have told you many times that to help our arguments, I have told you many times that to help our arguments, you should be more efficient and specifically that you should stop before you speak, think before you speak and then speak,” Elledge said.
They discussed a past argument about how loudly Ji listens to music.
"You have the incapacity to reason with the decent volume,” Elledge said. A few sentences later, Elledge tells her she is incompetent.
“You called me incompetent,” Ji said. “Yeah,” Elledge replied.
The state presented five recordings from May 11 from Elledge’s phone. The third recording was 18 minutes, during which their daughter intermittently cried in the background. Elledge and Ji discussed the care of their daughter.
“Do you have troubles handling [daughter] when I’m not here?” Elledge asked. Ji said no.
“Don’t get mad at me for not helping,” Elledge said. He told her she needs to tell him if and when she needs help with their daughter.
Throughout the first six recordings, Elledge is the primary speaker.