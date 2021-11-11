COLUMBIA - The jury in the murder trial of Joseph Elledge found him guilty of second degree murder Thursday.
Court marshals announced the jury reached a verdict just after 7 p.m. It comes after nearly 7 hours of deliberation.
The jury will consider these charges: first degree murder, second degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, first degree involuntary manslaughter and second degree involuntary manslaughter.
Prosecuting attorney Dan Knight opened his argument by thanking the jury, and then reiterating that Elledge deserves to be convicted of first degree murder.
“This case is about finding the truth,” Knight said. “And the truth is on our side.
Knight referenced several of the recordings he played in the first few days of the trial, as well as Elledge’s contradictions to those recordings as he took the witness stand on the eighth and ninth days of the trial.
“The defendant in his very own voice told you what his intent was; he told you what he felt about Mengqi,” Knight said.
Knight also told the jury Elledge lied to them.
“The defendant is a huge liar,” Knight said. “He lied to the police. He lied to the media. He lied to [the jury].”
“Make no mistake,” Knight said. “He’s a stone cold killer. Period.”
Knight ended his closing argument just before 10:15 a.m.
After the prosecution’s closing arguments, jurors heard from the defense.
In his closing argument, defense attorney Scott Rosenblum focused on discrediting the prosecutor.
“All this talk about gaslighting, the only person who is gaslighting in this courtroom is Mr. Knight,” Rosenblum said. “He’s telling you things that don't exist from the beginning to the end of his timeline”
Rosenblum spent about half of his time calling expert witnesses’ credibility into question- specifically soil and plant experts who testified on days six and seven of the trial. These are witnesses the defense tried to exclude from the trial beforehand.
Rosenblum also characterized the relationship between Elledge and Ji. He said Elledge is "weird," but loved Ji.
“I’m not gonna tell you the guy’s not awkward,” Rosenblum said. “He's awkward as you can be.”
He also talked about text conversations between Elledge and another man.
“That betrayal runs deep,” Rosenblum said.
After Rosenblum’s closing argument, Knight went into his rebuttal.
“Just like the defendant did, [Rosenblum] is smearing Mengqi,” Knight said. “Come on, what are you gonna believe, your own ears or this defense attorney?”
Knight then began pleading with jurors for justice.
“[Ji] needs you now,” Knight said. “[Elledge] deserves no mercy from you.”
Follow along daily with KOMU 8 News for updates on this trial. View of a timeline of the case here.
- Day 1 coverage: Boone County jury selected
- Day 2 coverage: Defense claims Joseph Elledge accidentally killed his wife
- Day 3 coverage: Jury listens to 6 hours of audio recordings
- Day 4 coverage: CPD detectives, FBI agent take the stand
- Day 5 coverage: Hiker who found Ji's remains, forensic anthropologist testify
- Day 6 coverage: Soil experts called to testify
- Day 7 coverage: Jury hears Elledge's text conversations days after Ji disappeared
- Day 8 coverage: Elledge recounts his actions before and after Ji's death
- Day 9 coverage: Elledge cross examined, both sides rest case