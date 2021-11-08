COLUMBIA - The court reconvened for day seven of Joseph Elledge's murder trial around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The morning began with testimony from Max Lawson, a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator who was part of the team that exhumed Mengqi Ji's body. He explained the process for exhuming remains, which involved multiple small hand shovels.
At one point during Lawson's testimony, prosecuting attorney Dan Knight laid on the floor and asked Lawson to position him as closely to how he found Ji's remains as possible.
Lawson positioned Knight on his left side with his arms pointing out and bent in front of him, and legs bent with his feet in line with his back.
Lawson also said the body was found near tree roots. He said multiple roots appeared to have been cut around where Ji was found. He said there would have been a tree root exactly where Ji's skull was found.
The court also heard from Christine Edwards, a plant population geneticist who analyzed plants at Ji's gravesite and compared them to those found on Elledge's boots.
Edwards is one of four expert witnesses that the defense tried to exclude from the trial. Judge Brouk Jacobs denied that motion in a pre-trial hearing.
Edwards explained that she and Alex Linan, a soil scientist who testified on Saturday, worked together on collecting samples from the grave site and matching them to needles found in Elledge's boots.
Edwards said they found five samples from Elledge's boots that matched three trees near the grave site. Three samples in the left boot matched a juniper tree directly above the grave site. One sample from the right boot matched another tree about 20 feet away, and one sample matched a tree near the road.
In cross examination, the defense asked Edwards about coincidental matches- where samples may match despite not being the same. Edwards said she did not do the calculation to see how likely that would be.
Jurors also heard from Jeff Adams, who analyzes data from cell phones and other devices. Prosecutor Dan Knight showed evidence from:
- Mengqi Ji and Joseph Elledge's cell phones
- Ji's iPad and computer
- A download of Elledge's Google account information
Knight showed nearly 50 pictures over the course of a year with Ji and their daughter. Knight also showed an argument in a text conversation between Ji and Elledge. "You are very cold most of the time and your actions to me are not considerate when you are in a cold phase," Ji said to Elledge in the conversation.
Knight then showed several Google searches from Elledge's phone from May 2019, including searches for the following:
- Probationary period for a green card
- How to get a divorce in Missouri
- What is an alimony
- Missouri divorce process with self represent
A previous witness said Ji had sought divorce information from a former boyfriend.
Adams also read aloud an argument related to the couple's finances in a WeChat conversation between Ji and Elledge. WeChat is a social media platform popular in China.
Witness Jeff Adams from the Missouri State Technical Assistance Teams identified phone logs, text messages, documents and searches from both Elledge and Ji’s phones and laptops.
Ji’s phone made multiple searches related to Missouri Medicaid coverage on Oct. 7, 2019 and Oct. 8, 2019, which was the last day anyone said they saw her alive. On Oct. 8, there were two phone calls to a number connected to the Missouri Department of Medicaid office, with the second call at 3 p.m.
Elledge’s phone texted a birthday message to a number labeled as 'Mom' at 9:05 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2019, which is the same morning the defense says Elledge woke up to Ji unresponsive in their bed. The first mention of Ji’s disappearance is Oct. 10, 2019 just before 11 a.m. Elledge texted his mom asking if she had heard from Ji. Throughout the rest of Oct. 10, Elledge texted multiple people about Ji’s disappearance.
The defense asked Adams how many texts he read between the couple, to which Adams replied "almost 16,000." The defense then argued the text conversations were taken out of context and don't show the full nature of their relationship.
Adams read through pages of Elledge’s "grievance" journal from entries between May and September of 2019. Throughout the journal entries, Elledge calls Ji selfish, abusive and violent. Multiple entries in August and September were about Ji speaking in Mandarin around their infant daughter, which Elledge said was selfish and abusive.
The prosecution is expected to wrap up evidence for the state on Tuesday. Rosemblum said he is preparing to call in witnesses on Tuesday.