COLUMBIA - Court reconvened around 9 a.m. Thursday for the tenth day of the murder trial of Joseph Elledge. 

Jurors will hear closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense. Each side will have an hour and a half to deliver their arguments. 

Following closing arguments, the jury will go into deliberation. 

The jury will consider these charges: first degree murder, second degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, first degree involuntary manslaughter and second degree involuntary manslaughter.

