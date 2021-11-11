COLUMBIA - Court reconvened around 9 a.m. Thursday for the tenth day of the murder trial of Joseph Elledge.
Jurors will hear closing arguments from the prosecution and the defense. Each side will have an hour and a half to deliver their arguments.
Following closing arguments, the jury will go into deliberation.
The jury will consider these charges: first degree murder, second degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, first degree involuntary manslaughter and second degree involuntary manslaughter.
Follow along daily with KOMU 8 News for updates on this trial. View of a timeline of the case here.
- Day 1 coverage: Boone County jury selected
- Day 2 coverage: Defense claims Joseph Elledge accidentally killed his wife
- Day 3 coverage: Jury listens to 6 hours of audio recordings
- Day 4 coverage: CPD detectives, FBI agent take the stand
- Day 5 coverage: Hiker who found Ji's remains, forensic anthropologist testify
- Day 6 coverage: Soil experts called to testify
- Day 7 coverage: Jury hears Elledge's text conversations days after Ji disappeared
- Day 8 coverage: Elledge recounts his actions before and after Ji's death
- Day 9 coverage: Elledge cross examined, both sides rest case