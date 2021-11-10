COLUMBIA — The court reconvened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for day nine of Joseph Elledge's murder trial.
The day began with the continuation of prosecutor Dan Knight’s cross examination of Elledge.
He asked Elledge about his actions leading up to and following the death and burial of Ji.
On Oct. 9, Elledge said he put his daughter to bed and proceeded to give Ji a massage. He then confronted Ji about being ignored and an argument began. Prosecutors asked Elledge numerous times if this was when he killed Ji.
“Did you jump on top of her back? Did you strangle her?” Knight asked. Elledge denied all claims of physically hurting Ji during the massage.
Elledge said he was going to take a late night walk with his daughter to calm down when Ji blocked his path to leave. According to Elledge, they shoved each other back and forth, but she stumbled and hit her head on the kitchen floor.
Elledge said he helped her up, but she was “dazed” and still angry at him and wanted to be left alone. He said he went on his walk and when he returned, Ji was already asleep on the bed, fully clothed, including her shoes.
Elledge testified that he went to sleep and when he woke up, Ji was dead. When prosecutors asked why he wouldn’t call 911, Elledge said “she was very obviously dead.”
He said he carried Ji to their car between 5 and 5:30 a.m. Elledge then testified that he drove around for more than four hours looking for a place to bury Ji. During this process, Ji’s body was in the trunk and their daughter was in the backseat.
Elledge testified that he bought a shovel in Jefferson City and then settled on Devil’s Icebox as the burial site. It took him 30 minutes to dig the grave while he left his infant daughter and Ji's body in the car.
“I dug a hole and I buried her in it,” Elledge said.
According to Knight, Elledge then returned home, put their daughter to bed and “played upbeat music” because he was "happy a problem was off his hands."
Elledge also sent a text to Ji’s phone that night.
“I thought people would expect me to do that,” Elledge said.
He eventually called 311 to report Ji as missing and began calling police daily for updates. He said he was advised to talk about Ji in “present tense” and to act “heartbroken.”
After Knight was finished with cross examination, defense attorney Scott Rosenblum began his redirect.
Rosenblum showed birthday cards between Ji and Elledge to illustrate their loving relationship. He asked Elledge to clarify parts of his testimony, like how he was indeed happy to have Ji’s parents stay with them.
“It was good at first, but it became frustrating,” Elledge said.
Elledge repeatedly denied intentionally hurting or killing Ji. Rosenblum asked him how long the entire fight lasted. Elledge said “2 seconds.”
He continued to explain his actions, saying he was “hurt and angry” when he found out about Ji’s affair. Both often thought about divorce.
After he woke up to find Ji dead, Elledge said he was “freaking out."
The defense called their final witness, Keith Norton, a forensic pathologist at the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Norton was the doctor who performed Ji’s autopsy and testified that he was “not able to find a cause of death.”
Norton also testified that he found three broken ribs on Ji’s left side and one on the right side. He said it was "highly unlikely" that the broken ribs came from Ji falling in the kitchen.
He continued and explained what a subdural hematoma is, which was described as a buildup of blood between the skull and the brain. He confirmed that a subdural hematoma can occur from a fall and can be fatal.
The defense argued that Ji died of a subdural hematoma after she was pushed by Elledge in the kitchen, but the prosecution argued that this couldn’t be proven. Norton did confirm that “Ji’s death was caused by another person.”
The prosecution accused Elledge of strangling Ji to death on the bed, due to the presence of urine on the sheets. Knight made the case that people often urinate when being killed or strangled. Norton confirmed this.
Knight then accused Elledge of washing the sheets to take evidence away, but the defense refuted that claim.
The court adjourned early at 3:10 p.m. Closing arguments will begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and then the jury will move to deliberation.