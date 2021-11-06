COLUMBIA - Day six of the Joseph Elledge murder trial reconvened at around 8:35 a.m. and concluded around 1:30 p.m.
Saturday's trial focused on the soil analysis between Elledge's boots and where Mengqi Ji's body was found. Soil experts took the stand to testify on the soil similarities and findings between the two.
Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight began Saturday's proceedings by calling William Randle to the stand. Randle is a criminalist who works for the state.
Randle collected soil samples from Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in April following the discovery of Mengqi Ji's body.
The prosecution had Randle explain to the jury his discoveries after comparing the samples taken near the area where Ji's remains were found and from Elledge's boots.
11 soil samples were taken from the area near where Ji's body was discovered.
According to Randle, seven of the samples matched samples taken from Elledge's boots in color.
Randle also discovered similarities in the particle size distribution and types of minerals when comparing the samples he took from Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and Elledge's boots.
This evidence allowed Randle to conclude that Elledge's boots match the samples taken from the area near where Ji's body was found.
Defense Attorney Matei Stroescu then began his cross-examination of Randle.
Stroescu raised concerns to Randle on the potential biases associated with his findings. He claimed that 95% of the time, state-done analysis leans in favor of the prosecution.
The defense also raised concerns over if a false positive rate had ever been conducted, which Randle said had not been done.
The court then called a recess around 10:40 a.m.
After coming back from recess, Knight called Jason Jones to the witness stand. Jones is an investigator with the Boone County Prosecuting Office and a former member of Columbia Police Department.
In September of 2020, Jones worked at the Lamine River while searching for Mengqi Ji. At the area where Ji's body was located, Jones described a growth of Juniper trees.
There was no cross examination from the defense attorney.
Knight called Missouri Botanical Garden scientist Dr. Aaron Floden to the stand. Knight presented evidence of the foliage and vegetation found on Elledge's boots and at the area where Ji's remains were unearthed.
Dr. Floden confirmed Juniper tree molecules were found on the boots. He then answered Knight's question of likelihood that the boots could be from anywhere else beside the location where Ji's body was found, "It is highly unlikely."
Defense attorney Stroescu cross examined Dr. Floden, asking what kind of notes he took based on his findings. Dr. Floden admitted he only took mental notes of the finding, which Stroescu added that mental notes cannot be submitted for a peer review article.
Knight called Dr. Alex Linan to the stand. Dr. Linan is another soil scientist from MoBOT. During his tesimony, Dr. Linan explained the "canopy over Ji's gravesite is entirely covered in Junipers trees."
The court then adjourned for the day around 1:40 p.m. and will reconvene Monday at 8:30 a.m.
