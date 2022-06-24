JEFFERSON CITY - Early Friday morning, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to safe abortions.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Gov. Mike Parson quickly issued opinions that "triggered" parts of a 2019 law, Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act, after the SCOTUS decision. The law officially outlaws abortion, except in the cases of a medical emergency, in Missouri.
"I can't just sit back and do nothing," protestor Melissa Rogge said. "It's now or never, and I just feel like you can't be complacent in this."
Rogge drove to Jefferson City Friday morning with her two roommates as soon as she heard the news.
Upon arrival, she stumbled across an anti-abortion rights rally right on the steps of the Missouri Supreme Court. The rally featured officials like Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Rep. Doug Richey and more celebrating the Supreme Court's ruling.
"So thank you for all the people who have given hundreds of thousands of hours of prayer, walking on sidewalks, visiting with your elected officials and voting for people who are pro life," Kehoe said. "Thank you so much."
Throughout the rally, Rogge and her roommates made their voices heard, chanting lines like, "My body, my choice."
In Columbia, Rikki Roscoe stood outside the Planned Parenthood building on Providence Road Friday afternoon to protest the decision. She was the lone protestor.
"I decided there's nothing else I could do with my day," Roscoe said. "I was frustrated, and I felt like I just needed to come out here. It's scary coming out here alone, but every time someone honks or gives me a thumbs up, I feel more confident in being here"
Roscoe said she didn't see any community organizing going on.
"So I thought I could get it started here," she said. “I think limiting women’s or anyone else who is capable of getting pregnant's reproductive rights is too far."
Right now, Kansas in the only state in Planned Parenthood's Great Plains Region that still protects the legal right to an abortion.
The CEO of Planned Parenthood said they are not providing abortions to people from Missouri and surrounding states.
"Kansas, of course, has a state constitutional protection and does not have a trigger ban. Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas all have trigger bans," Emily Wales said. "There are really very, very few exceptions in which you could seek an abortion after one of those trigger laws takes effect. And so at this point, we are not providing abortion services in Oklahoma, Missouri or Arkansas."
Concerns are also being raised that the abortion ban will affect access to birth control and other forms of contraception.
"Even if that's not the situation now, we have legislators who have already said that they plan to file that legislation," House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said. "We've already seen folks talk about it. We had a special session where the entire argument was around IUDs."
A "Justice4Abortion Rights" rally will also be held at the Boone County Courthouse Friday evening.