COLUMBIA- MU students return to Columbia this week, and businesses are optimistic. At the start of the pandemic, millions of people were out of work and now, businesses are struggling to get people interested in applying for jobs.
Incoming students are looking for jobs to get money for tuition, personal expenses and to fulfill Missouri Residency requirements to receive in-state tuition.
In downtown Columbia, it is difficult not to see a "help-wanted" sign on a business window. The businesses the most understaffed: restaurants.
"I hate to say, but the bottom line is the pay isn't that good...the average job for an executive chef, you know, for instance, in the Midwest, would be around 53 [thousand] a year, you're lucky to get 40 [thousand] a year in this town," Greg Butler, co-owner of Sagua La Grand Cuban Cafe, said.
The restaurant has been so understaffed, Butler and his wife have taken on all roles in the restaurant: running the business, hosting, cooking and waiting tables.
When states went into lockdown and US restaurants were ordered to close their doors in spring 2020, many establishments let workers go. From March to April of last year, restaurants and bars lost 5.5 million jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That meant millions of people found themselves essentially out of work overnight. In March of 2021, the job sector was still 15% below the pre-pandemic employment level, according to the National Restaurant Association.
Butler said people are leaving the restaurant industry to find jobs in retail or in warehousing. Some students are hesitant about working in a restaurant.
"I know in the food industry, it's hard. Like, I know, like a lot of girls that went through being a waitress and a lot of customers being mean," Aria Garcia, an incoming MU freshman, said.
With restaurant staff looking at other industries, some businesses are seeing the opposite of a staffing shortage.
"If anything, we've been too overstaffed," Claire Gilmore, creative director and social media manager at Brickwood Boutique, said.
With the fall semester beginning next week for mid-Missouri schools, the competition is becoming more demanding at businesses like Brickwood Boutique.
"...it gets more competitive....because everyone always wants to work, you know, at a store where there's clothing all the time, it's a fun job," Gilmore said.