COLUMBIA - The Red Kettle campaign is an annual, nationwide tradition of The Salvation Army. Volunteers around the community and/or The Salvation Army staff ring bells outside local groceries stores to raise donations.
The leader of Columbia's Salvation Army, Kevin Cedervall, says this is a Christmas tradition.
“Our kettle campaign runs every year, it's a Christmas tradition at this point," Cedervall said. "We actually raise a large portion of money we use to stay open all year at Christmas, and it's an opportunity to spend some Christmas time with people and just brighten the holidays for people."
So far this holiday season, the campaign is not where Cedervall hoped it would be.
“This year's kettle campaign is not going as well as we hoped,” Cedervall said. “We are definitely seeing a lower amount of donations in a lot of locations, partially do to staffing our kettles, but we are enjoying the fact that we have a lot more volunteers this year, which is always a plus."
The number of Salvation Army staff available is lower this year, which Cedervall said could be why donations are lower. Despite that, Cedervall is happy that more people are volunteering to ring bells.
“Last year, we had ended the season with about 450 hours of volunteers ringing," Cedervall said. "This year we are over 1,000 already, which is just a huge increase and we are excited about that."
The goal this year is to have 4,000 hours of ringing and to raise $98,000.
“We are a little behind that this year compared to last year," Cedervall said.
The total Christmas goal with every Salvation Army project included is nearly $475,000, according to Cedervall.
“What I have seen is that a lot of the places that really did well for us last year are not doing quite as well," he said. "I do think inflation has hit us a little bit. People are having some concerns with paying for gas and food, so there is not the extra funds to throw on the kettle, but we are out saying any penny can help, they add up."
Many people shopping at grocery stores use credit cards or Apple Pay. Cedervall admitted that he never carries cash. He said they have tried many ideas to combat this issue, but one solution that seems to be working is what he calls a bump tag, otherwise known as a QR code.
“Over the past couple years, on every kettle there should be a sign that has an Apple Pay logo and has a bump tag. You can touch your phone to it and it can connect to a secure website [where] you can donate any amount of money you want and that goes directly to the work here in Columbia,” Cedervall said. “If you don't have cash, if you don't have change, you can use your phone to donate online."
Cedervall said Columbia is a giving city.
“All the money we receive stays here locally for the services we provide,” Cedervall said.
To learn more about the Red Kettle campaign or to sign up for bell ringing, visit the Columbia Salvation Army's website.