JEFFERSON CITY — The Samaritan Center of mid-Missouri will return to its normal indoor operating hours on Tuesday.
The updated hours of service are listed below:
- Monday - Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
The updated business hours are listed below:
- Monday – Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
All people entering the Samaritan Center will need to follow CDC guidelines. The Medical Clinic will still be closed until further notice.