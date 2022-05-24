COLUMBIA - It only took six letters for sixth grader Aanya Shetty to spell victory at the 2022 Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee.
“I'm pretty competitive,” Aanya said. “I like feeling pride in myself whenever I win.”
Aanya is one of the more than 200 regional spelling bee champions who will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee during Bee Week 2022. She said she’s really looking forward to participating.
“It's gonna be really exciting because it's in Washington, D.C.,” Aanya said. “And it's not virtual like last year.”
The preliminary rounds start on May 31, and finals will take place on June 2. Aanya said she's been preparing with her sister for the competition.
“I think she's like, more experienced in this and she like, knows a few more words," Aanya said. "I feel like she can help me out in that.”
Aanya earned her spot in the national bee after correctly spelling “gypsum" at the Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee in March. It was the third consecutive year a Shetty sister has taken home the title of top speller in the region and earned a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
“It was it was nice to win for once,” Aanya said.
The Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee was available for second through eighth graders this year. Aanya, who attends John Warner Middle School, has competed in spelling bees since she was 9 years old.
In 2021, she came in second place at the regional competition behind her older sister, Jiya. Jiya was too old to compete this year, so she watched Aanya win from the audience.
“I think it meant a lot for Aanya to win this year,” Jiya said. “She's not the oldest in the competition. That's also a lot of pressure.”
Aanya said her older sister got her interested in spelling bee competitions. However, Jiya said she didn’t help Aanya prepare this year for the regional bee.
“She did it kind of autonomously,” Jiya said. “So she can take all the credit for winning.”
The sisters have other overlapping hobbies, such as chess, reading and taekwondo. Their mother, Charita Shetty, said her girls are ambitious.
“Whatever opportunity they get, they try to do their best in that,” Charita Shetty said. “I feel proud of them as a mom, like, they do so many things.”
This makes for some friendly competition between the sisters.
“I'm in sixth grade, and Jiya won in seventh grade,” Aanya said. “So I won before her.”
But Jiya said the competition strengthens their sisterly bond.
“We're kind of like pushing each other to be better,” Jiya said. “I think it's not as much between us but trying to improve each individually, rather than against each other.”
Aanya said she practices for spelling bees three to four hours a day. However, she said she studies for 12 to 14 hours a day once it gets closer tournaments.
Her family said she can spell more than 50,000 words. Aanya attributes her skills to her love of reading.
"There's a lot of vocabulary words," Aanya said. "You actually understand their meaning when you read them in books."
Aanya's mother said competing is about more than just trophies and titles.
“It's more of a learning experience for them,” Charita Shetty said. “We as parents, we are proud of them. Whatever they do, whether they make it or not, we still are proud of the effort they put towards it.”
The Scripps National Spelling Bee will make its primetime TV debut on ION.