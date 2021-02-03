COLUMBIA - Teachers and students at Columbia Public Schools have been discussing the local impact the stock market has had in the financial world.
The recent discussions have come after Reddit users bought up shares of GameStop after Wall Street investors bet on the company failing. This put Wall Street investors in a tough position that cost many of them billions of dollars.
As this situation continues to unfold, this began discussions within CPS classrooms. Students and teachers began discussing this situation after many students began to learn what was going on.
“They've been asking me for investing advice, which is a tricky, tricky place to be in,” Mary Worthington, a business teacher at Rock Bridge High School, said. “But they've been asking questions about BlackBerry, and AMC and GameStop for weeks now.”
While the stock market is a difficult discussion for teachers and students to have, CPS has been proactive in explaining this situation to their students.
CPS offers students a financial literacy curriculum that explains basic finances students should be concerned about. This has been an area within the curriculum that CPS has focused heavily on.
Teachers have done their best to remain neutral on the situation in order for students to form their own opinions on what is going on in the stock market.
“We try to approach it from a really pragmatic standpoint because hedge funds are managing a lot of pensions and the implications of that, and the implications of that long term,” Worthington said. “So we're doing a lot of broad conversations.”
The stock market situation does not look like it is going away anytime soon. Conversations in the classroom do not look like they are going away either.
Teachers have seen this situation as a framework for their curriculum moving forward and expect students to become more invested in what they are learning.
“The kids are great,” Worthington said. “I think every teacher hopes that their students are investing their personal time into the subject that they teach, so what more could I ask for, right?"
As the stock market continues to be a hot topic of debate, CPS plans to continue informing their students about financial literacy and how it can impact them moving forward.