COLUMBIA - The WE Project will host a vigil Monday night to honor the victims in the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York over the weekend.
The vigil will begin at 8 p.m. in front of the Boone County Courthouse, according to the group's Facebook event.
President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday that Americans must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of the country. He is expected to travel to Buffalo Tuesday to speak with victims' families.
The WE Project is dedicated to celebrating Missouri's marginalized communities and fostering intersectional communication to fight for equality and justice, according to its website.
The group said to bring candles and signs to pay peaceful tribute to the victims who lost their lives in Saturday's shooting.