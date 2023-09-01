COLUMBIA − Four days after a law banning gender-affirming care for Missouri minors went into effect, mental health experts are weighing in on the issue.
Senate bill 49, sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), prohibits patients under 18 years old from receiving gender-affirming care, including surgeries, puberty blockers or hormones, according to a summary of the bill. The bill also prohibits incarcerated people and people on Medicaid plans from receiving gender-affirming care, regardless of their age.
“They’re not really interested in health care, and it really feels like it’s an attack on people’s ability to get the care they need,” Columbia psychologist Dr. David Tager said.
Tager works with patients who have a wide range of concerns, including gender identity.
He said he believes this battle is about scoring political points, but Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville), who voted for the bill to pass, believes tax payer dollars shouldn't go toward this type of care.
“If you’re under 18, you can’t buy alcohol, you can’t buy cigarettes, you can’t vote, you can’t join the military, on and on and on,” Toalson Reisch said. ”So, why should you have the right to cut off healthy body parts?”
Although Tager does not work with adolescent patients, he said depriving patients medical care they need could have unwanted consequences, including a spike in depression, anxiety, withdrawal from society and even suicide in transgender patients.
“Some of the clients I have now wouldn’t be alive,” Tager said. “I see trans folk who are older, they’ve been going through the process of transitioning and some of them transitioned at age 16. And if they didn’t have that, I don’t know if I’d still be seeing them now.”
“I think we are tasked to that duty, to make sure they can have the best life they can,” Toalson Reisch said.
But Tager said the idea of what the best life looks like may be different for trans people, and that he feels sidelined.
“They’re not asking us what we think. They’re not following the regulations, the, you know, guidelines that have come out for every major psychological association, every major medical association that’s not what they’re following," he said.