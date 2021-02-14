With temperatures going into the negatives on Valentine's Day, snow on the ground is turning into ice and making roads very slick. 

Slick roads can cause cars to slide, even if it the roads look plowed. There is always the possibility of unseen black ice.

Here are some tips drivers should know before they hit the roads. 

  • Do not pump your brakes. 
  • Keep at least 3-4 car lengths between you and the car in front of you. 
  • Start your car at least 5-10 minutes before you leave. 
  • Do not use your phone while driving. 

"Slamming on your brakes makes you lose control of your steering wheel," said Chad Slate, general manager of I-70 towing. "Slowly apply pressure on your brake until you come to a complete stop."

What to do if you get stuck

Make sure there are extra layers in your car in case of an emergency and you are stuck out in the cold. It is taking around fifteen-to-twenty minutes for tow trucks to arrive on calls due to the slick road conditions. Having an extra warm jacket, gloves and blanket in your care is highly encouraged.

Slate said they are dealing with more dead car batteries due to the weather conditions, with the occasional car going off of the road into a ditch due to the slick roads. Even if streets look like they have been plowed, drivers should still be cautious and aware of the possibility of black ice.

It is advised to drive at least ten miles per hour slower than the speed limit in these conditions in order to keep everyone safe. 

Many towing companies are open twenty-four hours, so if you run into any problems on the roads, call for help. Don't try to handle the situation by yourself. 

