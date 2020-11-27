COLUMBIA - The third inmate who escaped from Reality House was arrested this morning.
According to the Columbia Police Department, 35-year-old Lawrence Johnson was found at the 3400 block of Interstate 70 Drive southeast with the assistance of an anonymous tip around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Johnson had an active no bond warrant for first degree flight escape.
Johnson is one of three inmates who escaped from Reality House on Nov. 16. The other two escapees have also been accounted for.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.