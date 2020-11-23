MEXICO- The third suspect in the murder of Chance Davis has been arrested, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.
Timothy S. Midgyett Jr. was arrested after a traffic stop by officers with the Las Vegas, Nevada Police Department on Saturday.
Midgyett was arrested without incident on the outstanding warrant for the June 27 murder of Chance Davis.
Midgyett, along with Deyton L. Curtis-Fischer, 22, and Sadiq J. Moore, 23, were all wanted for a home invasion in Mexico, Missouri that left Chance Davis, 25, dead.
Fischer was arrested on July 31 in Quincy, IL. On Oct. 8, US Marshals arrested Moore in Columbia.
According to previous reporting, on July 15, the Pike County Sheriff's Department in Illinois stopped Midgyett in a vehicle. While officials were trying to determine who his passenger was, Midgyett drove off.
The Mexico Public Safety Department has worked with numerous agencies since the warrants were issued on July 20, including the Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the Boone County Sheriff's office.