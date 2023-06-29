BOONE COUNTY − A third suspect has been charged in Monday's deadly shooting on Dove Drive in north Columbia.
Bryton Allen, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Allen is the third person to be charged in Monday's shooting that killed 33-year-old Deshon Houston.
Jajuan S. M. Crockett, 21, and Damarkus T. Williams, 18, were also each charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Dove Drive. Police arrived on the scene and found Houston with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, court documents said.
Video footage obtained from a nearby residence reportedly showed suspects shooting out two vehicles, a stolen white Ford Explorer and a gold Acura, as it drove by the victim, court documents said.
Information downloaded from the Explorer put the suspects on Dove Drive at the same time of the shooting, according to court documents.
Police say Williams admitted to driving the Acura and that another person was shooting out the sunroof. It's not clear who was driving the Explorer.
Allen, Crockett and Williams are being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. Each suspect has an initial arraignment at 1 p.m. Thursday.