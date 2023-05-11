BOONE COUNTY − Prosecutors charged a third suspect Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend at a Business Loop 70 bar.
Samuel Lee Moss Jr., 28, is charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Moss is the third person to be charged in the shooting that left one man dead and several others injured. Prosecutors also charged Kimo Spivey, 33, and Justin Lamarr Simpson, 40, each with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning outside of Plush Lounge, located on Business Loop 70 East. Melvin Hooker III was killed, and four others, including Spivey, were injured.
According to court documents, security footage from Plush Lounge showed a man wearing an orange cap shooting at or in the direction of the victim.
Officers showed witnesses the photo of the man, who they identified as Moss, court documents said.
Moss was located at Douglass Park Wednesday, where he was arrested. Police say Moss is a convicted felon and that he was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.
Moss and Spivey are being held without bond at the Boone County Jail, while a warrant has been issued for Simpson's arrest.
Spivey was scheduled to appear in court for a docket hearing Thursday, but it was pushed to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Spivey said he wanted to find private council.
No hearings have been scheduled for Moss.
Plush Lounge said Wednesday it is closing indefinitely while it works with investigators.