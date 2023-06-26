COLUMBIA — One of three suspects charged in a fatal shooting outside of a Columbia bar pleaded not guilty to his six felony charges Monday morning.
Samuel Lee Moss Jr., 28, waived his formal arraignment and entered the plea remotely from the Boone County Jail. He is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.
The shooting on May 7 happened outside Plush Lounge on E. Business Loop 70 and left one man dead and several others injured.
According to court documents, security footage from Plush Lounge showed a man wearing an orange cap shooting at or in the direction of the victim. Officers showed witnesses the photo of the man, who they identified as Moss, court documents also said.
Prosecutors also charged Kimo Spivey, 33, and Justin Lamarr Simpson, 40, each with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.
Moss and Spivey are being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. Police are still searching for Simpson.
Moss's next court appearance is set for Aug. 28 for a status hearing.