COLUMBIA - Columbia Police hosted an open house to recruit new officers and connect with the public this weekend.
Attendees could talk to members of the bomb squad, crisis negotiation team, K-9 unit and watch live demonstrations of tasers and other equipment.
Police trainer and recruiter Robert Bennett says he wants people to see first hand how the department works. "This isn't about us, this is about our community," said Bennett. "We want them to feel that they can come to us with any problem they have, big or small and we're there to help them."
Bennett says police need the help of the community to solve crime. "If we can engage the citizens and they can trust us we can give them the tools necessary to solve their social issues and their criminal issues." The open house aimed to do that by letting people talk directly with police officers.
Police also hope to fill a need within the department. According to police spokesman Christian Tabak the department is short 21 officers, partially due to retirement. The department is actively training new recruits but it takes weeks for them to become sworn officers.
Police hoped to attract more applicants at the event. One potential officer is high school senior Lance Lewis, who drove from more than an hour away to show up.
"I really like how we're able to experience various aspects of law enforcement, see things that maybe we may not have seen normally," said Lewis. "So I really value this experience."
People interested in joining the department can learn how to apply online.