COLUMBIA - The Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment received a grant for speech-generating devices that can help kids with autism and complex communication needs to express their needs and wants.
The approximately $7,200 grant from Boone Electric Community Trust helped purchase three new devices, the center said in an emailed statement to KOMU 8 News.
Columbia mother Angela Keller's daughter uses the same devices the Thompson Center received a grant for.
"I love seeing her light up when she can finally just push a button, and it tells me what she wants," Keller said. Keller's 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, named Renesmee, is nonverbal and is diagnosed with autism.
The devices use augmentative and alternative communication, or AAC. AAC devices help patients learn alternative methods of communicating, according to the center.
When Renesmee was three months old, Keller brought her to see a therapist at the Children’s Therapy Center, an MU Health Care facility. Since then, they have worked on physical therapy and speech-language therapy.
In the past four months, Renesmee has been using her AAC device during therapy sessions only. Over that time, Keller noticed a decrease in the number of meltdowns and tantrums that her daughter was having. She said that’s because the device made it easier for her daughter to describe her needs.
"Her device is set up, right now, with everything from feelings to what she wants to eat, drink, what she wants to play with, if she wants to go 'up,' or 'down.' … If she wants her wheelchair," Keller said. "I mean, she can communicate those things to me now.
In the first month of using the AAC device, Keller says Renesmee could pronounce five words consistently. And now, she can say up to 20 words.
"My biggest thing, right now, as a special needs parent, is I’ve learned that you have to advocate for your child,” Keller said.