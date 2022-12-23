MID-MISSOURI - More than 5,000 residents in Camden and Cole counties are without power Friday morning.
Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers have been without power since early Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol first tweeted about the outage around 12:45 a.m.
An Ameren Missouri spokesperson said they currently do not have a specific restoration time and that the outages are due severe weather.
"Ameren crews worked throughout the night on Thursday to safely restore customers, this includes our crews that are addressing outages impacting our customers Jefferson City and Osage Beach areas," Ameren said in an email.
Thousands of customers are currently without power in the Lake of the Ozarks area. The current temperature is -7* and with the windchill it’s -23*.Please click on the link below for the locations of available warming centers in your area. https://t.co/WkrskfjlNc pic.twitter.com/mWUf9zkBgw— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) December 23, 2022
The Ameren outage map shows 39 outages in Camden County and six outages in Cole County.
Ameren said crews are prepared to work into Friday evening to restore service.
"We appreciate our customers’ patience as these restoration efforts continue today, as crews face challenging and ever-changing weather conditions as severe weather and wind gusts persist," Ameren said.
A map of warming centers across the state can be found below.