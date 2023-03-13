Three arrested after fentanyl, oxycontin found at Osage Beach home

OSAGE BEACH - The Mid-MO Drug Task Force and the Osage Beach Police Department arrested three people Friday after finding drugs and paraphernalia, according to the city.
Officers found 77 capsules of fentanyl; 28 of Suboxone; five of Oxycontin; two of Alprazolam; and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine at 1153 Cedar Drive in Osage Beach through a search warrant, the city said in a press release.
Two suspects were brought into the Camden County Jail, according to the release.
Anthony Gimello, 30, of Osage Beach is charged with possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.
Police also requested charges for Lisa K. Bianco, 37, of Osage Beach.
A third suspect was released, pending charges. Their identity was not released by the city.
Both Gimello and Bianco are being held without bond, according to the city.