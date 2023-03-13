OSAGE BEACH - The Mid-MO Drug Task Force and the Osage Beach Police Department arrested three people Friday after finding drugs and paraphernalia, according to the city.

Officers found 77 capsules of fentanyl; 28 of Suboxone; five of Oxycontin; two of Alprazolam; and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine at 1153 Cedar Drive in Osage Beach through a search warrant, the city said in a press release.

Three arrested after fentanyl, oxycontin found at Osage Beach home

Two suspects were brought into the Camden County Jail, according to the release. 

Anthony Gimello, 30, of Osage Beach is charged with possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.

Police also requested charges for Lisa K. Bianco, 37, of Osage Beach.

A third suspect was released, pending charges. Their identity was not released by the city.

Both Gimello and Bianco are being held without bond, according to the city.  

