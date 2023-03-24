CALLAWAY COUNTY - Three Callaway County roads will close next week for culvert replacement projects.
The closures include the following:
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 27: Route Y will close from Route J to County Road 363
- 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Wednesday, March 29: Route C will close from Route VV to County Road 455
- 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30: Route OO west of Holts Summit will close from County Road 385 to the end of state maintenance
The Missouri Department of Transportation asks drivers to find an alternate route.
All work is weather permitting and subject to change, according to MoDOT.