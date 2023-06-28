Three Callaway County teenagers seriously injured in northern Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY - Three Callaway County teenagers were seriously injured in a crash in northern Boone County on U.S. Highway 63 Tuesday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The three teenage boys, aged 15, 15 and 16, were unnamed by the report because they are minors. According to the report, they were traveling southbound on U.S. 63 when their car rear-ended an SUV driven by Huntsville resident Brenda Birdsong, 60, that had slowed to turn right on East Crofton Hall Road.
The crash happened at little after 4 p.m. and shut down the driving lane of southbound U.S. 63 for 45 minutes, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District.
The teenagers were transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. Birdsong was also taken to University Hospital with minor injuries, according to the report.
It's unknown whether the two 15-year-old passengers were wearing seatbelts. The crash report said the 16-year-old driver and Birdsong were both wearing seatbelts.
The 15-year-olds are from Auxvasse and the 16-year-old is from Fulton, according to the report.