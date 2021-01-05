The parents of a 4-year-old Missouri girl allegedly killed by neighbors to remove a “demon” have pleaded not guilty to charges in the case. Mary S. Mast and James A. Mast, both of Lincoln, Missouri, entered their plea Monday to charges of felony child endangerment resulting in death. They're jailed without bond. A judge also denied their request to attend the girl's funeral. The 4-year-old girl was found dead at the family home on Dec. 20. Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox says she had been severely beaten and dunked in an icy pond as part of what appeared to be a “religious-type episode.” Two neighbors are charged with second-degree murder.