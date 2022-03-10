COLUMBIA — Four people were transferred to the hospital after a dump truck and an SUV collided on Interstate 70 Drive NW on Wednesday morning.

Columbia resident Ashley Abernathy, 34, and three children, ages 9, 8 and 5, were taken to University Hospital for serious injuries, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Abernathy, nor the three children, were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report said.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash was reported at 8:39 a.m. at mile marker 123.4 on the outer road. According to the report, the dump truck driver, Kenneth Hall, 26, drifted off the right side of the roadway. He overcorrected, returned to the road and crossed the center line. He then collided with Abernathy's vehicle. 

One westbound lane was blocked at the time of the crash. Both lanes of I-70 Drive NW reopened around 9:45 a.m. 

