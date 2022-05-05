COLUMBIA - Three high school seniors received full-ride scholarships to local universities Thursday night.
The scholarships are part of the COMOEd program that is offered to students who are hoping to become educators. The goal of the program is to, "retain locally educated and culturally competent educators."
NOW: At Battle High School where 3 COMOEd scholarships are about to be awarded to three graduating high school students. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/NvCv6zCsYP— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) May 5, 2022
Current MU student, Serenity Washington, received the COMOEd scholarship in 2018, and she said that the scholarship itself helped more than just her.
"The scholarship meant a lot to me. It helps not only me, but my family. Because financially college is a lot," Washington said.
But according to the head of the program, the impact of the educators on the students themselves is what the program is really built on.
"All the way through, even when they're in college, I'm walking that walk right with them. And I think that's what makes it really unique. That everybody kind of puts their arms around this program, and they want to see students win," said COMOEd supervisor, Nicolle Adair.
The program gives between 1-6 scholarships a year to underprivileged CPS students.
The 2022 recipients included: Hickman High School Graduate Quenia Butler - will be attending Central Methodist University, Battle High School Graduate Anyha Cain - will be attending Central Methodist University, Battle High School Graduate Huntar Salem - will be attending University of Missouri, Columbia.