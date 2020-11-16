COLUMBIA- Three detainees escaped from Reality House over the last three days, and police are still searching for the men.
Reality House is a private rehab and correctional services facility that holds prisoners for other entities.
On Nov. 14, deputies responded around 1:39 p.m. after Lawrence Marquelle Johnson escaped from the facility. Johnson was a detainee of the Boone County Jail who had been transferred into the custody of Reality House for housing purposes
On Nov. 16, deputies were dispatched to another escapee report around 1:41 p.m., after Jamale Ewayne Marteen and Tyrone Darell McClain Jr. escaped.
I'm in Columbia at Meadowbrook Dr where police are searching for two inmates who they say escaped from Reality House, a rehab/correctional services facility. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/GcYoqqRnaX— Kyle Jones (@kyjones25) November 16, 2020
In both cases, Reality House personnel witnessed the men escape from the outdoor recreation area and flee on foot towards Crescent Meadows Trailer Park.
Johnson was being held on multiple charges, including burglary and domestic assault. He is described by the Boone County Sheriff's Department as a 35-year-old Black male who is approximately 5'7" and 140 pounds.
Marteen was being held on a warrant to obey a judge's order with the original charges of burglary and property damage. He is described as a 37-year-old Black male who is approximately 5'10" and 190 pounds.
McClain Jr. was being held on multiple misdemeanors and warrants for failure to appear. He is described by the sheriff's department as a 28-year-old Black male who is approximately 5'07" and 150 pounds.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Columbia Police Department and Boone County Fire Protection District assisted in searching for the men Monday afternoon.
KOMU 8 had a reporter on the scene near Meadowbrook Drive, but none of the escapees were located.
Any sightings of the escapees should be reported by contacting 911.
Anyone with information should contact the Boone County Sheriff's Department or by calling Boone County Joint Communications at 311 or 573-442-6131.
The sheriff's department reported they will no longer hold detainees at Reality House and transferred over 20 detainees to other facilities this afternoon.