COLUMBIA - Three individuals were detained after shots were fired between two vehicles on Paris Road Monday afternoon. 

The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around noon after shots were fired. 

There was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said. One of the vehicles crashed, and three of the individuals attempted to escape on foot. CPD detained those suspects without incident. The second vehicle fled the scene. 

There are no reported injuries at this time. 

Police said there is no suspect information to share at this time, and there is no believed threat to the public.

CPD officers, detectives and crime scene investigators are currently working the scene. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.