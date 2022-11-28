COLUMBIA - Three individuals were detained after shots were fired between two vehicles on Paris Road Monday afternoon.
The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around noon after shots were fired.
(1) We are responding to a shots fired incident in the 2400 block of Paris Road. Two vehicles were involved in an exchange of gunfire. One of the vehicles crashed and thee individuals attempted to flee from that car on foot. We detained those suspects without incident. pic.twitter.com/9gxT3RGg3H— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 28, 2022
There was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, police said. One of the vehicles crashed, and three of the individuals attempted to escape on foot. CPD detained those suspects without incident. The second vehicle fled the scene.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Police said there is no suspect information to share at this time, and there is no believed threat to the public.
(3) There is no suspect information to share at this time. There is no believed threat to the public. Our thanks to the community for any information they can provide on this incident.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 28, 2022
CPD officers, detectives and crime scene investigators are currently working the scene.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.