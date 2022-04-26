PETTIS COUNTY - Three people were injured in a Pettis County crash that left an ambulance overturned.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling westbound on Route HH toward U.S. Route 65 around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
The F-150 entered the path of a Ford F-550, which hit the smaller truck on the passenger side. The F-550 traveled off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and flipped over.
Kirksville affiliate KTVO reports that the F-550 was an Adair County ambulance.
A 12-year-old boy was in the ambulance when it overturned. An EMS worker onboard was also injured. The Pettis County Ambulance District took both to Bothwell Regional Health Center for minor injuries.
KTVO also reports that the pickup truck driver, 21-year-old Logan Parker, was fleeing from a state trooper attempting to pull him over for a traffic violation at the time of the crash. A Pettis County ambulance took him to University Hospital for serious injuries. His truck was totaled.
The ambulance driver was not injured, but the vehicle had extensive damage.