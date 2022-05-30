CAMDEN COUNTY - Three people are injured after a boat capsized on Lake of the Ozarks Sunday.
At about 6:17 p.m., 41-year-old driver Derrick Grigsby was traveling north near the 3.7 mile marker in the Grand Glaize Arm. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, he was going too fast for conditions. The vessel capsized, ejected Grigsby and his two 13-year-old passengers.
Federal law dictates all passengers ages 12 and under must wear a life jacket while the boat is underway. Despite being a year beyond this requirement, both passengers were wearing life jackets at the time of the accident. Grigsby was not.
Three people were on the boat when it capsized, ejecting all of them into the water. Luckily, no one sustained any serious injuries.Information about the incident can be found at the link below.https://t.co/WHEJzCdNo2 pic.twitter.com/7vYa1dPnDW— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 30, 2022
Grigsby and one passenger sustained moderate injuries. Both were transported to Lake Regional Hospital, the passenger by ambulance and Grigsby by personal vehicle.
The other passenger was not treated for their minor injuries.
The boat, a 2008 Cigarette Cabin Cruiser, was totaled in the accident.
This is the most recent in a series of boating accidents that occurred on Sunday, likely due to the lake's increased traffic of Memorial Day weekend.