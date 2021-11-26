COLE COUNTY — Several people were injured and a vehicle was totaled after a crash on Route B on Ashbury Way Thursday night.
A Ford Taurus attempted to cross Route B and failed to yield to a Dodge Ram, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The Dodge then struck the Taurus.
The Taurus was totaled and the Dodge Ram was extensively damaged.
Three passengers in vehicle one were injured.
Ashlee Stone, 24, and a 1-year-old girl, from Holts Summit, were moderately injured and transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. Both were wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.
Alex Bax from Jefferson City was seriously injured and transported by MU Air to University Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.
The drivers of both vehicles were not mentioned in the crash report as being injured.