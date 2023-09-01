BOONE COUNTY— Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Route B at Route HH, according to the Highway Patrol's crash report.
The report said both vehicles were traveling south on Route B when one vehicle, a Ford SUV, stopped while waiting to turn left. The driver of the second vehicle, a minivan, reportedly failed to slow down and hit the SUV in the rear.
The van's driver and passenger got minor injuries; the passenger was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the SUV was also taken to a hospital for treatment.
The southbound lane of Route B was shut down for around 30 minutes.