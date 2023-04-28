JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department, the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, and the Jefferson City Council for Drug Free Youth found three businesses that failed to pass alcohol compliance checks on Friday.

Authorities conducted these alcohol compliance checks at 16 businesses across the city, and these three businesses failed to properly identify the under aged purchasers:

We B Smokin' (2215 Missouri Blvd.)

Macadoodles (1806 Missouri Blvd.)

Natural Grocers (3535 Missouri Blvd. Suite 129)

The 13 other businesses declined the sale.

Both We B Smokin' and Macadoodles failed their previous compliance check on March 25, 2023. This is the fifth time that We B Smokin' has failed their alcohol compliance check.

The offending clerks were issued a citation to appear in municipal court for selling alcohol to a minor.

The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco will take further action against the businesses based on the number of previous violations.