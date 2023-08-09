MEXICO — Three juveniles were detained early Wednesday morning after they allegedly tried to break into the former Audrain Community Hospital, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD).
MPSD responded to a call from the security at the former hospital building on Monroe Street around 12:33 a.m. The security reported that they saw three juveniles around the building, "possibly attempting to get in," according to a news release.
Officers arrived on the scene and detained two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old on charges of property damage and minor in possession of alcohol, the news release said.
The juveniles were taken back to the MPSD for investigation and then released back to their parents.
MPSD says they forwarded the charges to the 12th Circuit Court's Juvenile Division, including property damage and minor in possession of alcohol.