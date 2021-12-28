COOPER COUNTY — Three men were seriously injured after a crash on the shoulder of Interstate 70 at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.
The incident occurred on westbound I-70 at the 91 mile marker in Cooper County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash release.
Christopher Hicks, 35, from Lakewood, Colorado, pulled on to the roadway from the shoulder of I-70. Jerry Weller, 64, from Overland Park, Kansas, struck the rear of the car, according to a news release.
Ryan Webb, 33, from Gillespie, Illinois, was a passenger in Hicks' vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the crash report said.
All three men were transported to University Hospital in Columbia.
Hicks' 2012 Kia Sorrento was totaled along with Weller's 2003 Honda Odyssey.