COLUMBIA - Three local nonprofits are expanding to create housing opportunities for new expectant mothers, families of children being treated at area health facilities, and for those receiving hospice care in their final days of life.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri will move from its current location to be closer to the community's children's hospital. It ia planning to expand from 18 to 24 bedrooms, according to Lindsey DuCharme, the Ronald McDonald House communications director.
"When we found out that MU Health Care would be moving their pediatric and NICU from the hospital on Keene Street over to a new children's hospital on their main campus," DuCharme said. "We had to think about what that means for us."
DuCharme said this means the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Missouri can move to a new location by the MU Health Care children's hospital, once the hospital is ready.
She said the new Ronald McDonald House location will be ready closer to 2024, and the nonprofit will find a transitionary location until they move into the new building.
St. Raymond's Society is the nonprofit organization that will move into the Ronald McDonald House's current location on 3501 Lansing Avenue.
According to its website, St. Raymond's Society exists to serve pregnant women and new mothers in need. It provides coaching and resources to assist families in becoming self-sufficient.
"We have the ability of assisting five moms and their children at any given time," Rochara Knight, the program director of St. Raymond's Society, said. "By moving over to the Ronald McDonald House, we'll be able to assist up to 17 moms and their children."
Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia will open its first end-of-life care home where the St. Raymond's Society was located, on 1307 West Broadway.
Jackie Reed is the Caring Hearts co-founder, and said she is excited to finally have a location to help those in their final days of life.
"A lot of people are shocked Columbia doesn't have any hospice home," Reed said. "That's a need we are definitely going to be able to fulfill."
This is the first of its kind in mid-Missouri and only the second in the state, according to Reed.
Reed said there is a real symmetry with Caring Hearts moving into St. Raymond's location on West Broadway.
"St. Raymond's services women while they're pregnant, so they're taking care of people at the beginning of life," Reed said. "Our home will be taking care of people at the end of life."
This housing shuffle between all three charities is set for early 2023.