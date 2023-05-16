COLUMBIA − Thirty-four organizations across the state received more than $5.8 million in 50% tax credits through Missouri's Youth Opportunity Program (YOP), the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced Tuesday.
The YOP allows nonprofits to leverage private-section funds by providing partial state tax credits to businesses and individuals making contributions to approved youth development or crime prevention projects, according to a news release.
According to the DED, the YOP funds a variety of project types, including degree completion, internships and apprenticeships, mentoring, substance abuse prevention, violence prevention, counseling and more.
Three mid-Missouri organizations received just over $555,000.
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Columbia area - $200,000
The club will use the credits to provide after school and summer youth enrichment programs. The programs focus on communication, academic skill building, problem solving, collaboration, literacy, self expression, emotional intelligence, physical and mental wellbeing, decision-making skills and job readiness.
Coyote Hill, Harrisburg - $199,618
The funding will help Coyote Hill's Equine-Assisted Activities Program, which is offered to all at-risk children in the mid-Missouri area. The program focuses on teaching children coping skills and emotional health intelligence skills through learning about and riding horses.
Missouri Girls Town Foundation, Inc., Kingdom City - $155,734
The foundation will use the credits to fund training and the implementation of a Trust Based Relational Intervention Program for girls who have been sexually or physically abused or neglected. The training will improve staff's ability to meet needs of youth who have been abused, neglected or gone through trauma.
For more information on the other 31 organizations and their tax credit plans, visit the DED's website.