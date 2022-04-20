MID MISSOURI - There are a few roads that have experienced flooding across mid-Missouri.
- Blackfoot Road is closed at Bear Creek in Columbia due to water over the roads, according to Boone County Joint Communications.
- Meadowsford Road is closed in Cole County, according to Cole County Public Works.
- North Branch Road is closed in Cole County, according to Cole County Public Works.
Scattered showers are possible through Wednesday night, according to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather. Most won't see impacts to travel.
This story will be updated with additional closures. If you know of any other road closures, please email news@komu.com.