MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office arrested three men after conducting two narcotics searches in Eldon and Olean.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, deputies executed a search warrant at an Eldon residence with assistance from the Lake Ozark Police Department and the Mid-Missouri Task Drug Task Force.
According to a press release, the department arrested 58-year-old Anthony J. Gimello Sr. on one count of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and drug trafficking in the first degree. He was released on bond.
At the same address, 29-year-old Anthony J. Gimello Jr. was also arrested on charges of first-degree drug trafficking and resisting arrest. He is currently still in the custody of the Miller County Jail.
Gimello Jr. told investigators that his father recently gave him three capsules of fentanyl in one day and that he has overdosed 17 times, the news release said.
Officers said they discovered 75 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of cocaine, 320 milligrams of oxytocin, five pills of clonazepam and two handguns, one stolen from Miller County, during a search of his residence.
On Monday, Aug. 29, Miller County deputies arrested 54-year-old Kevin Kehr of Olean on five counts of unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree trafficking drugs.
During the search of Kehr's residence, investigators said they found 101 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of fentanyl, eight loaded firearms and $1,255 in cash.
Kehr was released on bond Wednesday.