HOWARD COUNTY - Three girls aged 10, 11 and 12, were injured when the 4x4 they were driving rolled over Sunday evening. The crash occurred around 6:05 p.m.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the girls were traveling north in a 2015 Kawaski KAF620-S on County Road 125 near County Road 123 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and flipped over.
Two of the girls were transported by EMS to University Hospital in Columbia. One of the girls suffered serious injuries while the other suffered moderate injuries.
The third girl was transported by private vehicle to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
None of them were wearing seatbelts or helmets at the time of the crash, the report says.