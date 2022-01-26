COLUMBIA — Three University of Missouri professors were named 2021 Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).
Lee-Ann H. Allen, Susan Renoe and Cheryl S. Rosenfeld were recognized by the AAAS for their distinguished efforts in advancing various fields of science.
The 2021 AAAS fellowship class includes 564 "scientists, engineers, and innovators from around the world spanning scientific disciplines," according to the association's website.
Allen, a professor and chair of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, was recognized for her studies on the functions of the immune system, including the effects of Helicobacter pylori, a type of bacteria that lives in the human stomach and causes peptic ulcers and gastric cancer.
“I’m honored the AAAS has selected me for this prestigious honor,” Allen said. “This recognition reflects the dedication of all the current and former members of my team over the past 25 years in our quest to better understand the fundamental processes related to the body’s innate ability to protect against infection.”
Renoe was recognized for her role in "strengthening the societal impacts of science and engineering" as the associate vice chancellor for strategic initiatives in the Office of Research and Economic Development.
As a faculty member in the Missouri School of Journalism, she also leads the Research Identity Project, which seeks to recognize different social identities utilized by researchers.
Rosenfeld is a professor of biomedical sciences in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine. She was recognized for her research on reproductive biology and endocrine disruption. Rosenfeld is investigating the way developmental exposure to substances — such as medications or chemicals found in plastic — affect humans and animals.
“Reaching this milestone has entailed perseverance and the ability to overcome obstacles," Rosenfeld said. "But most of all, I’ve been guided by an unadulterated love and passion for science that might yield major breakthroughs in human and veterinary medicine.”