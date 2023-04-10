COLUMBIA - April Ferrao, Paul Harper, and John Lyman were sworn into their newly elected positions on the Columbia School Board Monday night and are all excited about moving forward.
"To continue the conversations that I've had with folks in the community over the last several months," Lyman said of his goals. "Listening and hearing the different things that they want to see happen in the district, the directions we want the district to go, and to continue working together to get that done."
"One of the biggest goals I have for my term is working on our policies," Ferrao said. "We have a lot of policies that need some revision, and updating. I think that'll help us move a long way moving forward by getting a good road map."
"Well I'd like to see additional transparency for the district, and I'd like to see an improvement of student outcomes, and I'd like to see things like a special ed advisory group," Harper said.
Lyman feels he brings something to the school board that will be beneficial.
"I know what my experience was like in the school district, the positives and the negatives," he said. "My wife's been teaching and coaching in the district for 18-20 years so I know those positives and negatives. Bringing that experience is going to be good."
After being sworn in, they participated in their first school board meeting and discussed several different topics.
One thing on the agenda was the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between the District and the teachers as represented by Columbia Missouri National Education Association.
This CBA includes several things, including a step on the salary schedule based on experience and educational credit. It also includes an improvement of the salary schedule that increases the base and minimum salary by $650.
They approved the salary schedule for teachers contingent on the contract being ratified by the teachers.