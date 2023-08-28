COLUMBIA − Three people were arrested Sunday after a reported kidnapping and assault in Audrain County.
Deputies received a report Saturday morning from the Columbia Police Department of the alleged crimes that occurred, according to a Facebook post from the Audrain County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested three people on Sunday in connection to the reported crimes.
Axil Carrero-Ojeda, 22 is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault; Jonder Gilvergada, 34, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree domestic assault; and Raimari Janez-Almao, 24, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree domestic assault.
Columbia police officers were dispatched to a local hospital where a victim was seeking medical treatment and advised staff of the incident.
The victim said they were held against their will at a residence by three individuals who lived at the same residence, one of which the victim was reportedly romantically involved with.
The victim reported that Carrero-Ojeda strangled them repeatedly, and that Gilvergada and Janez-Almao hit and kicked them, according to court documents.
The suspects then drove the victim to Columbia and forcibly removed the victim from the vehicle and threatened them with a handgun, court documents said.
All suspects, who are Venezuelan citizens, are in custody at the Audrain County Jail pending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) action, the sheriff's office said.
A docket hearing for Carrero-Ojeda is scheduled on Aug. 29, and Gilvergada and Janez-Almao will make initial appearances in court on Sept. 19.