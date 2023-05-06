JEFFERSON CITY — Three individuals were charged after shots were fired Friday night at Community Park, in the 700 block of Marshall Street.
At approximately 8:33 p.m. Friday, the Jefferson City Police Department heard gunshots coming from Community Park while they were completing a call for service in the 500 block of East Ashley Street.
Officers responded the short distance to the park and saw several individuals firing weapons, according to a news release. Police say the crowd scattered, but officers were able to detain a group of subjects and transport them to the police department to be interviewed.
No victims were found with gunshot wounds, but officers found property damage to homes in the area, the release said.
Authorities also seized several vehicles as a result of the investigation. Earlier Saturday, investigators obtained search warrants for those vehicles.
Three handguns were recovered during the search, all consistent with the nearly dozen spent shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, according to JCPD.
Following the findings of the investigation, Cole County prosecutors charged three Jefferson City individuals for their alleged roles in the shooting.
Zayvin W. Curtis, 20, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Izaya S. Sands, 25, is charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Daleone G. Murphy, 24, is charged with armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the JCPD at 573-634-6400, or CrimeStoppers at 573-659-8477 or jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.