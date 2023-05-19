BOONE COUNTY − Three Columbia residents were charged with murder Thursday in connection to a December 2021 overdose death.
Nicholas Grathwohl, Jeanne Hovis and Jonathan Shelley each face charges of second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance.
Prosecutors also charged Nathaniel Cross with delivery of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, the victim's cause of death was "lethal fentanyl intoxication." The victim's identity was redacted in court documents.
Court documents say Hovis and Shelley were at the home where police responded to the overdose on Dec. 27, 2021.
Hovis allegedly admitted to buying 7 grams of crack cocaine from Cross and to arranging the purchase of 1 gram of fentanyl from Grathwohl, according to court documents.
Court documents note Grathwohl is currently on probation and parole for drug trafficking, while Cross has a warrant for his arrest by the Missouri Parole Board.
Boone County Jail records indicate the suspects are not in custody. A $250,000 bond has been set for Grathwohl and Hovis, while Shelley has a $200,000 and Cross has a $100,000 bond.