CALLAWAY COUNTY — Three people were hospitalized with moderate injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, near mile marker 163 around 7:15 a.m. It shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 for nearly two hours.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the driver of a semi-truck attempted to avoid a previous crash.
The driver of pickup truck, David Mora, then lost control and struck the rear of the semi.
A third vehicle, another semi-truck, then traveled off the left side of the road and struck Mora's vehicle.
Mora, and his two occupants, Victor Gonzalez and Edith Daniel, were all transported to University Hospital for moderate injuries. Gonzalez was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.
The drivers of the semi-trucks were not injured, according to the report.
The westbound lanes of I-70 opened about 30 minutes after the crash.