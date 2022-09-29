JEFFERSON CITY - Three people have minor injuries after a four-vehicle collision in Jefferson City Thursday morning. 

Jefferson City police responded to the incident on the Missouri River Bridge in the westbound lanes just before 8 a.m.

Investigators said a a woman driving a Fiat attempted to slow down in traffic in the outermost lane traveling westbound on the bridge.

Police said the Fiat then struck a Kia Sorento. The Kia then hit a Ford Explorer in front of it. 

Officials said the force from all three vehicles moved them forward, hitting a Chrysler van.

The driver of the Fiat was transported to Capital Region Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Kia and their passenger also had minor injuries.

